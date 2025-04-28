Port Milwaukee welcomes first cruise ship of the 2025 Season

MILWAUKEE — Port Milwaukee is launching the 2025 cruise season with the arrival of the Viking Octantis on Monday, May 6. The ship is scheduled to dock at the City Heavy Lift Dock at 10 a.m., officially kicking off another year of Great Lakes cruising for the city.

Port Milwaukee Port Milwaukee is launching the 2025 cruise season with the arrival of the Viking Octantis.

Port Milwaukee expects 22 cruise ship calls across 44 itineraries, bringing an estimated 11,000 international visitors from late April through mid-October. The Viking Octantis, Viking Polaris, and Pearl Mist will headline the early season.

City officials say cruise traffic benefits more than just the port.

TMJ4 The cruise season is expected to generate major economic benefits for the region.

“Just the excitement around knowing that cruise ships dock right here in our city, right here on Lake Michigan at Port Milwaukee — that really draws a crowd,” said Jackie Carter, Port Director for the City of Milwaukee “The feedback we often get is that Milwaukee is one of the most welcoming cities these cruise passengers visit — and we want to keep that going,” she added.

The cruise season is expected to generate major economic benefits for the region. Passengers spend on hotels, dining, transportation, shopping, and local attractions, directly supporting Milwaukee’s tourism and hospitality industries.

Port Milwaukee Port Milwaukee.

“So when people get off the cruise ship, they’re not just ending their trip — they’re also thinking about where to take their next land vacation,” Carter explained. “We hear stories about folks coming back. It’s really an extension of our tourism.”

Work is already underway on the new South Shore East cruise dock, which is set to open in 2026. The project received a $5 million boost from Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s 2025 budget and is expected to accommodate even more cruise passengers in future seasons.

Port Milwaukee Cavalier Johnson and Jackie Carter.

According to Cruise the Great Lakes, the region’s cruise activity is projected to generate over $230 million in economic impact this year — a 15% increase from last year.

If you want to keep track of cruise ship arrivals and departures this season, Port Milwaukee offers a virtual vessel tracker on its website at portmilwaukee.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip