Police link double shooting to fiery crash on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a shooting and a subsequent crash early Tuesday on the city's northwest side are linked.

Police said the incident began with a double shooting around 12:43 a.m. near N. 76th St. and W. Bobolink Ave., followed shortly after by a crash near N. 76th St. and W. Florist Ave.

The crash caused the car to catch fire. Police later determined the driver had been shot and died before the crash. The victim has not been positively identified, but police have tentatively identified the person as a 26-year-old.

A 32-year-old also was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

