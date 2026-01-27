Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee police investigate deadly crash near shooting scene on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating whether an overnight shooting and a deadly crash on the city’s northwest side are related.

Shooting investigation near 76th and Bobolink

A 32-year-old was injured in a shooting around 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, near North 76th Street and West Bobolink Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Deadly crash investigation near 76th and Florist

Driver killed in overnight crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side

A driver was killed in an overnight crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, near North 76th Street and West Florist Avenue after police said the driver veered off the street while traveling north on North 76th Street and crashed.

The impact of the crash caused the car to catch fire and killed the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the driver has not been released, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting or the deadly crash is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

