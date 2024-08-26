Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Police investigate hit and run crash on Muskego Avenue

After a crash on Muskego Ave., the driver and passenger fled the scene on foot. The driver of the hit car was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Muskego Ave Crash
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Muskego Avenue.

A speeding car lost control and crashed into another vehicle around 5:41 a.m. on Monday, August 26.

The driver and a passenger of the speeding car fled the crash scene on foot, according to Milwaukee Police.

The 38-year-old driver of the hit vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for the unknown suspects. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo