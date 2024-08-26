Police investigate hit and run crash on Muskego Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Muskego Avenue.
A speeding car lost control and crashed into another vehicle around 5:41 a.m. on Monday, August 26.
The driver and a passenger of the speeding car fled the crash scene on foot, according to Milwaukee Police.
The 38-year-old driver of the hit vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for the unknown suspects. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
