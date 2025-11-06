MILWAUKEE — Ariel Spillner, A 26-year-old pharmacy student who was shot and killed in Milwaukee this week is being remembered by family and friends as a bright light whose warmth touched everyone she met.

Spillner was fatally shot Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster Avenue. A 31-year-old woman was also shot, survived, and is in custody.

"She was the brightest light in every room — her infectious smile, her laugh," said Courtney Spillner, Ariel's sister. "She just was an absolutely amazing, creative, smart, beautiful individual inside and out. She would do anything for anybody at any point in time."

Ariel grew up in Arena, Wisconsin, where she was known for her warm and friendly personality. She was in her final year at Concordia University Wisconsin's School of Pharmacy, preparing to graduate next spring.

"We know that she was at a friend's house celebrating a birthday," Courtney said.

A vigil held Thursday on the Concordia campus showed just how many lives Ariel touched during her time there.

"It was very nice to hear their stories and how amazing and bright she was," Courtney said.

Clarke University Athletics Ariel was a standout athlete, playing basketball and soccer at DeForest High School and continuing her athletic career at Lake Superior State and Clarke University.

The sisters, just four years apart in age, had grown incredibly close over the years.

Pharmacy student remembered for 'infectious smile' after fatal Milwaukee shooting

"As soon as I went away to college, that's when everything changed. We became inseparable. We talked every single day and night," Courtney said.

Before pharmacy school, Ariel was a standout athlete, playing basketball and soccer at DeForest High School and continuing her athletic career at Lake Superior State and Clarke University. Her former coach, Adam Hocking, described her as "a terrific teammate who brought joy and laughter to the team, someone who made others better and truly embodied a student-athlete."

"She absolutely loved it, playing and being a part of a team," Courtney said.

As the family searches for answers about what happened, they're focused on keeping Ariel's memory alive.

"I wanna know what happened to her, and I want justice for her. She didn't deserve any of this… She had so much life left to live," Courtney said.

Concordia University released this statement:

The Concordia University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Ariel Spillner, a student in our School of Pharmacy. Our hearts and prayers are with Ariel’s family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved her. Counseling and pastoral care are being offered to members of our campus community as we grieve together. We take comfort in the promise of Christ’s presence and pray for God’s peace to surround all who mourn Ariel’s passing.

"She was just an absolute delight of a person. No one could say anything bad about her," Courtney said.

