PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Jadin O'Brien finished seventh in the two-woman bobsled at this year's Winter Olympics, but the Pewaukee native says the experience was about far more than the final standings.

O'Brien competed in her first Winter Games alongside 6-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor. I sat down with O'Brien to hear about her time in Italy and what comes next.

The trip began with a moment O'Brien said she will never forget.

"Like walking through the big ring and just like waving and just like the excitement and more so for me, what that moment almost represented, I'm officially now. It's one thing said and announced by the coaches. It's another thing participate in very unique Olympic things," O'Brien said.

Pewaukee's Jadin O'Brien reflects on Winter Olympics debut, sets sights on LA 2028

When I asked whether she felt any pressure competing alongside a legend, O'Brien said the experience pushed her to rise to the occasion.

"For me, I had this massive drive to perform for her. I wouldn't say I felt the pressure, oh my gosh, you're in Elana's sled. It was more like Elana is the person she is. She's been an incredible teammate who knows if this is her last time. For that reason, I'm going to give it my all," O'Brien said.

Aijaz Rahi/AP United States' Elana Meyers Taylor, right, and her pusher Jadin O'Brien prepare to start for a two women bobsled training sessionat the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

The pair sat in fifth place after the first run, putting them in medal contention. But O'Brien said a critical mistake in the second run cost them.

"The first run we were content with, we were fifth after run number one that obviously in medal contention. Unfortunately didn't go as planned. What happened was we ran it too deep. And then we hit a wall and went sideways. At that point, your momentum is just gone," O'Brien said.

The team finished seventh overall.

Now, the former Notre Dame track star is setting her sights on the next chapter.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Jadin O'Brien wins a heat in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

"I'm going to transition back to track. My goal is to make the LA twenty-eight games in the Heptathlon, and after that, in a couple of years from now, maybe jumping back in the sled," O'Brien said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

