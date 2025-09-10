Penfield Children's Center in Milwaukee hosts Safety Outpost for families

MILWAUKEE — From health screenings to children’s games, Penfield Children’s Center turned its parking lot into a one-stop shop for family fun and safety resources.

The event, called Safety Outpost, connected families with more than 25 community partners, offering a range of services from health information to safety tips. Kids enjoyed activities, giveaways, and even got to meet Bill the MPD horse.

“It’s a way for us to give back, partner with other organizations, and have health, safety and wellness for our families as well,” said Toni Martin, Family Advocate at Penfield Children’s Center.

Watch: Penfield Children's Center hosts Safety Outpost for families

Penfield Children's Center hosts safety outpost for families

Penfield serves more than 1,500 children every year, continuing the vision of Dr. Wilder Penfield, who believed in never underestimating the potential of young children.

For parents, the event also provided reassurance.

“As a parent, it makes me feel good knowing there are so many resources in one place for my child and my family,” said Josefina Gutierrez, who attended the event with her child.

The day combined safety, health, and fun—creating community connections while helping families thrive.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip