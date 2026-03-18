MILWAUKEE — Police say a suspect was arrested this morning just before 8 a.m. in connection with vandalism at the Church of the Gesu on the campus of Marquette University.

Parishioners praying in the upper church heard a bang before the damage was discovered, according to Fr. Michael Simone.

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Fr. Simone said the destruction left important statues in pieces, chairs broken in half and prayer candles shattered across the floor.

Watch: Pastor and parishioner committed to keeping doors open following vandalism at Gesu Parish

Pastor and parishioner committed to keeping doors open following vandalism at Gesu Parish

"Each of these candles represents somebody's prayers. To see them strewn about like this, it's heartbreaking in that sense because people use them all day long. We get people who come in all the time and light a candle for a deceased relative or someone taking an exam at Marquette," Fr. Michael Simone said.

TMJ4 Vandalism at Church of the Gesu

The arrest log at the Marquette University Police Department shows a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the damage. He is not being named because he has not been criminally charged.

"I hope this incident helps him get the help he needs," Simone said.

According to court records, the man was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer last week in Waukesha County.

Simone said the incident was not considered an act of anti-Catholic violence. The parish doesn't want this incident to deter people from attending Mass.

"At no point did I interpret this as an act of anti-Catholic violence or violence against the parish," Simone said.

The parish says it is committed to keeping its doors open between masses so the community can continue to come inside to pray and worship. However, the incident is prompting church leaders to rethink security measures.

"We might have to make some changes in the way we have people in the church. Maybe even hire a security guard. But I'm still committed to this church being open," Simone said.

Parishioner Ed Sanchez has attended Gesu Parish for years and said he has seen disruptions during mass in the past, but nothing like this.

TMJ4 Ed Sanchez, Parishioner

"This kind of vandalism is a little out of the ordinary; it's not something that happens often," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he wants the doors of the Milwaukee landmark to remain open for the entire community.

"I think that's a very good idea," Sanchez said, referring to the possibility of added security.

The cost associated with the damage is currently unknown. However, the church says any donations are welcome to help pick up the pieces.

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