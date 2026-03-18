Suspect arrested after vandalism at Church of the Gesu

Police say a suspect was arrested this morning around 8:00 a.m. in connection with vandalism at the Church of the Gesu on the campus of Marquette University.

Fr. Michael R. Simone, the pastor of the Church of the Gesu, tells TMJ4 the vandalism happened in both the upper and lower sanctuaries.

TMJ4 Vandalism at Church of the Gesu

The upper sanctuary just underwent a $10 million renovation.

Those renovations included replacing aging pews, repainting the ceilings, and installing new fire detection and security systems, among other improvements.

Photos of the damage show a broken statue, overturned tables, and candles scattered on the ground.

TMJ4 Vandalism at Church of the Gesu

TMJ4 Vandalism at Church of the Gesu

Officials with the church say they do not believe this was an act of anti-catholic violence.

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