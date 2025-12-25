Historic Church of the Gesu reopens on Christmas Eve after major renovation

MILWAUKEE — The Church of the Gesu on Marquette University's campus welcomed worshipers back Wednesday for the first time since completing a major renovation, marking a special homecoming on Christmas Eve.

After months of construction, the historic church's main sanctuary reopened its doors to the community. During the renovation period, masses were held in the lower level of the building.

"I guess I wouldn't have ever thought about anything about not coming here," Regine Cantor, who describes herself as a strong Catholic and regularly attends Gesu for holidays, said.

Cantor was excited to see how the historic church has been restored.

"Just to see how they can make it. It was a beautiful place before and how they can make it even more beautiful — and a great place for Marquette people to join," Cantor added.

She describes the church community as one rooted in care and compassion.

"It's a very place of giving and caring and loving," Cantor said.

For some attendees, this Christmas Eve marked their first time back in the main sanctuary since renovations began.

"I just want to see how it looks. Yeah, we, you know, we've been going to the basement or the downstairs, which is a challenge," Lyn Dundee said.

Others traveled specifically to fill the pews on a night that holds deep meaning for people of faith.

"Well, today is Jesus or tomorrow is Jesus' birthday, and we're lifelong Catholics, so," Diane Dundee said.

The renovation brings increased accessibility for the community, with the church now able to stay open longer each day.

"More people can come in and have some time to get their mind right," Mack McLaughlin said.

According to Pastor Michael Simone, the renovation was about more than just the building — it was about welcoming people back. After more than 130 years as a cornerstone of faith on Marquette's campus, families, students and generations returned on Christmas Eve to a church they call home.

"I was just so happy, that so many people came together to get this project over the finish line, and I was so happy we were able to open the church up and so many people could enjoy it celebrate their Christmas mass with us," Simone said.

The renovation at the Church of the Gesu is a comprehensive restoration designed to preserve the church’s historic character while addressing decades of wear and modern needs. Aging pews and unsafe flooring are being replaced with durable, historically inspired materials, while new porcelain tile, solid oak pews and improved seating layouts enhance both safety and flow.

Accessibility upgrades include ramps to the altar, expanded gathering space in the vestibule and a reconfigured baptismal font at the church’s entrance — reflecting both inclusivity and Catholic tradition. The project also includes repainting the soaring ceilings and walls, restoring side altars and upgrading sound, lighting, fire detection and security systems.

Together, these updates ensure the 130-year-old church remains welcoming, functional and safe — while honoring its sacred architecture and mission for generations to come. The church is now restored, but fundraising efforts continue to cover the final costs of the restoration.

To learn how you can support the church, visit its website by clicking here.

