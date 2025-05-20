Passion for nature connection drives former Nearby Nature Milwaukee director despite layoff

MILWAUKEE — Nearby Nature Milwaukee, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting Black and Brown communities to nature, has suddenly laid off its entire staff and temporarily suspended most of its operations.

The organization says it's undergoing a major restructuring, a move that caught staff members by surprise.

"I was shocked, very surprised and disappointed," said Timothy Scott, former executive director of Nearby Nature Milwaukee.

The nonprofit has temporarily suspended most operations following what the board calls a need for internal restructuring.

"We were getting reorganized and ready for the summer, we had a whole lot of stuff planned for summer, walks, hikes clean ups," Scott said.

Despite being disappointed by the layoff, Scott found healing in nature after seeking ways to cope with his own family trauma. He's passionate about sharing that healing with others.

"This is my passion, this is my healer, I owe nature my life to tell u the truth," Scott said.

Scott emphasized the importance of the organization's mission for community well-being.

"The mission Nearby Nature has to reconnect Black and Brown people to nature is so important because of the mental health and spiritual health benefits of nature," Scott said.

While programming is on pause, a few key efforts will continue, including the 7th annual African American Environmental Pioneer Awards and Lincoln Creek Week, scheduled for June. Other initiatives will rely on volunteers.

"Without an organization like Nearby Nature, we kinda lose out, we kinda miss out, but the work still has to go on," Scott said.

Nearby Nature says it's entering a strategic planning phase, hoping to rebuild its foundation and return with a deeper community impact.

