Very warm and muggy this morning, with dew points in the 70s. High temperatures today will hit the mid- to upper 80s once again, with a heat index in the mid-90s. That will add the "juice" we need for some good storms later in the day. The storm timing has moved up a bit over the last 24 hours, with the best chance of storms now falling between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. We do have a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with gusty winds as the main threat but also a low tornado potential.

When storms arrive:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storms later today

A taste of fall tomorrow into Friday as winds turn to the north behind the front. Cooler and drier air will quickly move in tonight into tomorrow. We will start off Thursday a bit cloudy, with even an isolated sprinkle or shower, then clearing skies later in the day. Highs will struggle in the lower 70s, with dew points in the 50s. Beautiful weather on Friday with sunshine and mid-70s — likely the best day of the week.

Some rain chances and upper 70s to low 80s return for the weekend. The best chance of rain will be Saturday, with Sunday looking drier.

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms Early, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: AM Sprinkle Then Clearing Skies

High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Storm Chance

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Rain

High: 77

