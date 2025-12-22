MILWAUKEE — With kids home from school and daycare during winter break, Milwaukee parents are finding creative ways to keep their children entertained while managing the extra energy bouncing around the house.

Watch: Milwaukee parents share their favorite winter break activities

Parents share winter break activities to help families burn energy and make memories

Ashley Camp knows the feeling well. The mother of 2-year-old Teddy visits the Betty Brinn Children's Museum almost every other week to help her son burn off energy in a fun, educational environment.

"I'm definitely a stressed-out parent. You can ask any of my friends. But you know, coming places like here, it's a good you know, sometimes other moms and I, or dads, just look at each other and, like, take a deep breath," Camp said.

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum offers a play-based learning center that caters to kids ranging from newborn to about 8 years old. Camp appreciates the variety of activities available for extended visits.

"There's so much for him to do here. We can stay here for literally three, four hours if we want to," Camp said.

For families with older children who have outgrown traditional playgrounds, Your Move MKE provides an alternative option. The nonprofit combines higher-level thinking activities with hip-hop culture.

"What we do is higher-level thinking, like chess, restorative justice, and then we pair it with hip hop," said Rocky Aleman, co-founder of Your Move MKE.

The organization offers programs where kids can learn to make beats, breakdance and play chess. Aleman, who grew up in the neighborhood, founded the nonprofit to provide positive spaces for local youth.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. I grew up in a gang-affiliated house. I grew up around a lot of drug addiction, single-parent house. My mom working three jobs, five kids. And the reality is, like, a lot of our kids are growing up like that, so if they don't have spaces like this, then they just — they don't have anywhere to connect to," Aleman said.

Your Move MKE welcomes all kids and families to join their Hip Hop Hangouts. One is happening on December 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is also their Vision Night happening on December 31 at the same time.

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum also has multiple events during winter break, including a family-friendly noon New Year's Eve celebration. Nicole Orlando from the museum explained their noon ball drop event.

"It's on December 31, and basically the ball drops at noon. So families with young kids can celebrate the start of the new year in a really exciting way, but without having to stay up past bedtime," Orlando said.

Additional winter break activities around Milwaukee include:

- Milwaukee County Zoo's Frosty Free Week , running until December 30

- Audubon Kids Winter Camp with nature trail exploration on December 30

- "Cozy Hot Cocoa Concoctions" at the Milwaukee Public Library for teens wanting to experiment with hot cocoa recipes on December 22

- Places to see Christmas lights can be found on Visit Milwaukee

Camp suggests that parents struggling with gift ideas consider experience-based presents.

"If you do have a parent that with young kids that you're struggling to think of what to get them for Christmas, definitely consider a museum pass or a pass to like a play cafe, something like that, something where the parents can get out of the house and make those memories with their kids," Camp said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip