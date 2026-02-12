Parents rally to save Wauwatosa childcare center set to close after 25 years

WAUWATOSA, Wis. – A parent reached out to TMJ4, hoping to rally support to keep the Pilgrim Child Development Center open after the church announced it will close this summer.

"We need more community-based daycares in this area, and this was a perfect example of it… and it's definitely a huge loss to the community," parent Carolyn Lee said.

Lee, a first-time mother, said the childcare center has been a dream for her and her 8-month-old daughter.

"They're everything that you would want when you hand your child over to somebody, and you put your trust in them when you go to work every day," Lee said.

PCDC is owned by Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Parents and staff received a message from the church council stating that, effective June 12, 2026, the church will cease operating the child development center. The message cited "difficulty in finding trained, qualified LCMS staff" as part of the reason for closure.

"It was really disappointing. It definitely came out of the blue, you know, and you could feel it with the staff that it was a very it was a shock to them as well," Lee said.

The center serves 48 children and employs 14 staff members, according to the center’s interim director. Now that the owner has announced the closure, families and employees are wondering what they can do to keep the center operating.

Lee reached out to TMJ4, saying a group of parents is now raising awareness, hoping to retain staff and find a new owner. She said the church has been responsive, but questions remain.

"If, if it was truly, you know, staffing, is there anything we could have done to help with that?" Lee said.

Lee said that by getting the word out, she hopes it can save the daycare.

"We understand the decision's been made by the church, but if they're open to selling the building to a daycare, we want to help make that happen," Lee said.

TMJ4 reached out to the church for comment, but did not receive a response.

