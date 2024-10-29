Parents make final plea ahead of Tosa school board decision to sunset STEM school, programs

WAUWATOSA — WSTEM and STEM programs will be phased out of the Wauwatosa School District in the coming years.

On Monday night, the Wauwatosa School Board chose to end the WSTEM charter school contract, which will conclude after the 2029-2030 school year.

“We believe it will dilute and be a barrier for us implementing ‘STEM for All’ in the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Demond Means.

Prior to the vote, several parents and students spoke out to preserve the school and programs they believe have been successful.

Mike Beiermeister Parents and students at Wauwatosa School Board

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/milwaukee-county/parents-students-speak-out-as-wauwatosa-school-board-mulls-ending-certain-stem-programs-school

“If WSTEM or MSTEM gets closed, that would not help the community of the Wauwatosa School District but instead hurt it,” said one student.

Stephen Mayer has a background in the technical field and spoke out Monday night for his grandson who attends WSTEM.

“This program is a success,” said Mayer. “From everything I've heard and every person I've talked to, it's a success, and to stand up a program like this is not always; it's not an easy thing to do to turn it into a success... They shouldn't shut it down. They should expand it.”

Mike Beiermeister Stephen Mayer

WSTEM shares a building with Wilson Elementary, which caused one parent to speak out against the two schools, one building model, but not the charter school.

“Because of differences in fundraising and curricular approach, WSTEM students have more opportunities than other students in our district, but because we are housed together, these differences are especially pronounced to Wilson students,” said the parent.

Wilson Elementary is where Jonathan Ference-Burke’s children go. He feels like the district was rushing the renewal contract decision and wanted the board to take more time before making this major decision.

“Let's take the Wilson community into account. Let's take the WSTEM community into account and really think about where we're going, because this is a time with a lot of change for our district,” said Ference-Burke.

Mike Beiermeister Jonathan Ference-Burke

WSTEM and STEM programs in the district are a lottery for families to enroll in.

“It’s concerning when I hear from WSTEM; it’s not about the STEM; it’s about the community,” said Dr. Means.

Superintendent Means believes WSTEM is in direct conflict with the district's plan for ‘STEM for All.’

“We’re creating a platform that makes some kids feel less than and some kids that feel greater than,” said Dr. Means.

The board can revisit a new charter in the near future.

Part of that vote includes a commitment to explore and propose a new charter school concept not in conflict with district instructional programming by the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

The board also voted to retire MSTEM middle school program, concluding with the class of 2031 along with USTEM elementary school program at the end of the 2029-2030 school year.

In response, the district plans to implement a ‘STEM for All’ program. On Monday night, the board approved creating a new STEM elementary elective, starting next school year.

This comes despite the school district facing possible legal action. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, known as WILL, is threatening a federal civil rights lawsuit if the school district moves forward with the plans to close WSTEM and end the other STEM programs.

READ MORE: https://www.tmj4.com/about-us/lighthouse/wauwatosa-school-district-faces-potential-legal-action-over-plans-to-close-stem-school-and-programs

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip