Wauwatosa School District faces potential legal action over plans to close STEM school and programs

A conservative legal advocacy organization is threatening to sue the Wauwatosa School District in federal court if it proceeds with closing a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math elementary school and other S.T.E.M. programs.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, known as WILL, claims the district would be violating the constitution for ‘racial balancing’.

The Wauwatosa School Board is mulling plans to close WSTEM Elementary School. A district task force report says the school currently lacks diversity.

WILL claims it would be illegal to move forward with that plan.

“Why does WILL believe shutting down this school would be illegal?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“The U.S. Constitution prohibits what’s called racial balancing which is to try to balance the type of students you have in a district based on their race,” said WILL attorney Dan Lennington.

Lennington sent a letter to the Wauwatosa School District superintendent Tuesday, saying the district, “has ‘no authority…. to use race as a factor in affording educational opportunities among its citizens.’”

“The problem is that apart from this being illegal, it just doesn’t make sense to close your highest performing school and shut down a lot of your STEM programs because you don’t think that the racial balance is appropriate,” Lennington said.

The district is considering sunsetting the STEM school along with other programs, saying in part, that it’s neither fiscally responsible nor in line with the mission to provide equitable education.

Two weeks ago, teachers, students, and parents packed the district office and pleaded with the district to keep the charter school and other programs.

“I’m totally baffled,” parent Jill McClellan said. “I think it's a program that should be celebrated, that the district can hold up as this great achievement, and to take it away would be a huge mistake.”

The school board is now considering a final five-year contract which would close the school at the end of the 2029-2030 school year.

The school board is expected to make its decision next week.

Lennington says if the district proceeds, it could ultimately put federal funding in jeopardy. Join us tonight at 6 to find out why.

