FRANKLIN — Parents at Ben Franklin Elementary School expressed shock Friday after learning that $15,707.06 in Parent-Teacher Organization funds were allegedly misused.

The revelation came during a PTO meeting on October 8, when Principal Jordan Hein informed parents that nearly $16,000 in restitution had been paid to the organization.

We are not naming the person accused because they have not been charged with any crimes.

TMJ4

According to meeting notes, Hein said the funds were "recovered after an investigation revealed that the funds were misused" and confirmed that current PTO members are not involved.

"I'm shocked. I'm shocked. Curious as a normal human would be to know who this is," a parent of two students at the school, Melissa Santos said.

TMJ4 Melissa Santos, Parent

The investigation began in summer 2024 when the school became aware of the situation, according to search warrants obtained by TMJ4 News. The Franklin Police Department started filing search warrants in November 2024.

Search warrant documents reveal that the person allegedly used PTO money to purchase $592 worth of Morgan Wallen concert tickets and paid for a birthday party deposit. Multiple Zelle transactions to and from the individual were also documented.

"Everyone donates. We did. I feel bad that someone wanted to take advantage of school money," another parent at the school, Marwa Albawaneh, said.

TMJ4 Marwa Albawaneh, Parent

PTO funds are typically used to supplement school budgets and enhance the educational experience by funding field trips, school assemblies, and new playground equipment.

"We raise the money for the school. Half of it goes to the classrooms where they can benefit the kids, and the teacher doesn't have to buy from their own money if they need supplies," Albawaneh said.

Watch: Parents demand answers after Ben Franklin Elementary PTO funds allegedly misused

Parents demand answers after Ben Franklin Elementary PTO funds allegedly misused

Despite the unsettling news, some parents believe the situation could lead to increased involvement in school activities.

"With everything that's going on in this world today, I'm not trusting whatsoever, fully," Santos said. "I would 100% like to be more involved than I already am."

The Franklin Police Department confirmed the investigation remains open, and the school district continues to work with law enforcement on the matter.

The school district sent the following statement:

"The Ben Franklin PTO is a 501(c)(3) and the district does not manage any portion of their funds. However, we were made aware of a potential issue last summer. In doing an investigation with the Ben Franklin Administration, it became apparent that there may have been some improprieties that took place with the PTO funds. At that point, the matter was immediately turned over to the Franklin Police Dept. The Ben Franklin Administrator, current PTO President, and one of our Assistant Superintendents assisted the FPD throughout the investigation as needed."

We reached out to the person involved in this investigation, and did not hear back in time for this report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip