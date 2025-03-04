Parent demands answers after former school security coordinator accused of installing hidden camera

MILWAUKEE — The former security coordinator of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School is charged after installing a hidden camera inside the girls' locker room, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states that after Fernando Bustos, 41, was fired from the school, he initially refused to turn over his school laptop and iPhone.

While Bustos was retrieving belongings at the school, one of his backpacks contained a camera and SD card with hundreds of videos from May 2024 to February 2025, recorded at the high school.

A detective noted that 379 videos were recorded over two days in October, capturing clips of teens using the girls' locker room and Bustos placing the camera inside a locker with grates.

"I feel angry about all these things," parent Rosario Ulloa told TMJ4. "We need answers for the institution. What happened?"

Ulloa expressed frustration over the time it took for school leaders to notify families.

"My daughter plays sports at the school. She's always in the locker room. I know she's one of the victims here. I need to be notified," Ulloa stated.

In a statement, school leadership said Bustos was terminated in early February for performance reasons but did not elaborate.

Milwaukee police responded to Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on February 19 for a privacy issue involving Bustos. Families received a letter about the matter on the evening of March 3 after Bustos was formally charged.

School leaders say they were limited in what information they could share, citing the ongoing investigation.

No one answered the door at a home address listed for Bustos.

In a statement to TMJ4 and the letter to families, the school did not name Bustos. It explained that the hiring process includes background checks on employees and that there were no signs of concern for the terminated employee.

A warrant was issued for Bustos' arrest.

