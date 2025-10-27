Packers fans show love for Aaron Rodgers despite him playing for Steelers

Green Bay Packers fans packed Steny's to watch their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers take on the Green and Gold in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, bringing a wave of mixed emotions for the faithful.

For many fans, watching Rodgers play against his former team was nostalgic.

"Tonight's a little emotional for us, a little emotional," Michael Gonzales said.

Gonzales reflected on the impact Rodgers had during his nearly two decades in Green Bay.

"Aaron Rodgers gave me and all of my friends here the greatest childhood growing up," Gonzales said.

Tom Kiesling echoed those sentiments, remembering the memorable moments Rodgers created for Packers fans.

"For us specifically with Rodgers, a lot of Hail Marys, a lot of playoff appearances," Kiesling said.

Despite Rodgers now wearing black and gold instead of green and gold, Kiesling said the positive memories remain intact.

"Even though he's playing for a different team, and it just so happens to be the rival team tonight… those things don't go away, and you keep them with you and it makes things very special," Kiesling said.

However, seeing Rodgers in a Steelers uniform as he nears the end of his career is difficult for some fans to accept.

"It hurts a little bit. I always hoped he would retire a Packer," Kiesling said.

For these Milwaukee fans, Rodgers will always be considered part of the Packers family.

"Growing up with Brett Favre, him, and Jordan Love… no other team really has had that," Austin Jeffery said.

Although Pittsburgh is more than 500 miles from Milwaukee, fans hoped their former quarterback could feel their continued support.

"Aaron Rodgers is a hero, a legend," Gonzales said.

