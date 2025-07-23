Ozzy Osbourne fan recalls Milwaukee show after infamous bat incident

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee music fan is sharing his front-row experience at one of rock history's most notorious tours - when he witnessed Ozzy Osbourne perform in Milwaukee just days after the infamous bat-biting incident.

Peter Jest was just 17 years old when he convinced his father to drive him through a snowstorm to see the Prince of Darkness perform at the Milwaukee Auditorium in 1982 for the "Diary of a Madman" tour.

"My dad drove me. And that's when he said to me, 'Peter, we know we let you go to a lot of concerts and listen to everything, but is this the kind of thing you should be going to?'" Jest said.

The sold out concert took place just two days after Osbourne shocked the nation by biting the head off a bat during a performance in Des Moines, Iowa. Different animal societies and city leaders were now keeping a close eye on the rock legend.

Jest had to reassure his concerned father about attending the show. "I said, 'No, Dad, this is Ozzie's like Vincent Price. It's all theatrical. It's not satanic. It's just for show,'" Jest said.

TMJ4 spoke with Jest about what it was like being a fan during that controversial moment in rock history.

Fans lined up eagerly outside the venue, wondering what shocking act Osbourne might perform next.

"We probably thought, what's he gonna do now? You know, is he gonna bite a head off a dove? I remember some conversation about a dove or something," Jest said.

Despite the controversy surrounding the tour, Jest remembers the Milwaukee show went off without incident - no animals were harmed, but the performance was still memorable.

"He took it to the limit, you know," Jest said.

Jest, who now operates Shank Hall music venue in Milwaukee, tries to create similar memorable experiences for today's music fans. His passion for live music was shaped by these formative concert experiences.

It was the only time he ever saw Ozzy but it's a moment he'll never forget.

For those hesitant about seeing their favorite artists, Jest offers this advice: "If you're hesitant about it, go see him. You just never know when these acts are going to pass on or can't tour anymore."

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

