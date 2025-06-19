Oprah Winfrey shares message on the legacy of WWII veteran named grand marshal for Juneteenth parade

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee native Oprah Winfrey shared a special message honoring the legacy of Anna Mae Robertson, a World War II veteran who was named grand marshal of Milwaukee's 54th Juneteenth parade.

Robertson, one of the last living members of the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, passed away on May 30, 2025, at age 101.

TMJ4 Ms. Anna Mae Robertson was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from 1943-1945.

Robertson's death marked the end of a remarkable life dedicated to service, family and quiet heroism. Her family is proudly representing her as grand marshal — a role that speaks to the profound impact she made both in her community and on the world.

"I was so pleased that Milwaukee has chosen to honor the legend Ms. Anna Mae Robertson as grand marshal," Winfrey said. "It is fortifying to know that her unique story and her dedication to her role in the historic 6888th Battalion that served in World War II — and then Tyler Perry did a whole movie about this year to honor them — will continue to be known for generations to come as we share her story."

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey honors late WWII veteran as Milwaukee Juneteenth parade grand marshal

Winfrey, who grew up in Milwaukee before becoming a global media icon, emphasized the importance of Robertson's legacy.

"Her courage, her resilience, is a beacon for all of us. Blessings to you — and abundance and blessings to all," Winfrey added.

The full parade will be broadcast on TMJ4 and will also be streamed on TMJ4.com and the TMJ4 app.

