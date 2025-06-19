How to watch the 2025 Milwaukee Juneteenth parade

For the fifth year in a row, TMJ4 will broadcast the Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live.

Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Parade and Celebration is one of the largest and longest running celebrations in the country.

Northcott Neighborhood House brought the celebration to Milwaukee in 1971, making it one of the first northern cities to do so. NNH is now in its 54th year of sponsoring and organizing the event.

Northcott Neighborhood House

This year's parade will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on Atkinson Avenue, and will continue south to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. The parade route will end at MLK and Locust Street.

The full parade will be broadcast on TMJ4 and will also be streamed on TMJ4.com and on the TMJ4 app.

