One of D'Vontaye Mitchell's accused killers has legal representation dropped

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One of the men accused of killing D'Vontaye Mitchell has been dropped by his attorney.

Todd Erickson is one of the four former Hyatt Regency employees charged in Mitchell's death. Mitchell died after he was pinned to the ground by those four men on June 30.

Family of Dvontaye D’Vontaye Mitchell, the man who died outside the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

A lack of income is the reason Erickson's attorney, Michael Steinle, said he can no longer represent him.

For Mitchell's family, they said it's a small victory.

"I think it's a good thing, so that I can get justice for my son D'Vontaye Mitchell," Brenda Giles, Mitchell's mother, said.

Even when it seems to be the small moments, Giles and her family members show up.

"D'Vontaye's life mattered, and we want to make sure that we see justice all the way to the end," cousin LaTrisa Giles added.

Thursday afternoon, Erickson entered a Milwaukee County courtroom in regular clothes to accept his attorney's withdrawal from the case.

"The defendant is not in a position to pay at this point. I can tell the court that he lost his job as a result of this, and that has affected him as far as receiving any compensation or pension at this point," Steinle said to the judge.

Erickson and his colleagues, Devin Johnson, Brandon Turner, and Herbert Williamson, were all fired from the Hyatt Regency a few days after Mitchell's death.

Steinle, Erickson's now former attorney, said he's eligible for a public defender.

Steinle and Erickson refused to answer questions from TMJ4 reporter Jenna Rae.

"We're going to be here every step of the way. No matter what it takes. We will be here," Brenda Giles said.

All four men accused of killing Mitchell will be back in court Oct. 15. That could be the last hearing before the case goes to trial.

TMJ4 will be there.

