Oak Creek man accused of another OWI, charged in death of St. Francis teacher

A 27-year-old man who was criminally charged in the death of a St. Francis teacher has two prior drunk driving offenses on his record.

Troy Vaillancourt, appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Vaillancourt told police that the night before the crash he had three beers while watching the Packers game, then stayed up late drinking several glasses of wine, and ¾ of a bottle of bourbon. Vaillancourt slept for about two hours then went to work.

When Vaillancourt left work in St. Francis, he collided with Engman's car around 3 p.m.

"It was just senseless," Cory Hicks told TMJ4 News.

Hicks says he was outside with his dog last Friday afternoon when he noticed a car rush by him.

"I saw him come off of Allerton Avenue and he passed me. He had to be doing like 45. I was like, 'Wow he's kind of going too fast.' A second after he passed me I heard the crash," Hicks said.

Friday's crash sent 48-year-old Michelle Engman to the hospital. The beloved wife, mother to two children, and teacher in the St. Francis Public School District later died.

Engman family

"He was trying to help as much as he could, but I don’t think there was anything he could do," Hicks recalled.

Vaillancourt stayed at the scene knowing with his previous OWI cases, he would likely be arrested. Court records show Vaillancourt has two OWI offenses within the last five years.

Police say Vaillancourt showed signs that he was impaired following last week's crash.

"My adrenaline was going so I wasn’t paying attention. I was trying to make sure he didn't leave," Hicks stated.

Authorities say Vaillancourt performed poorly during field sobriety tests and blew a 0.16 on a preliminary breath test.

Vaillancourt's family declined to comment.

During a conversation on Tuesday, Engman's husband Adam did not show any hate toward Vaillancourt.

"It can't be undone, but one thing that she [Michelle] taught me was when you don't know where to go from here you always have to turn to love," Adam said.

Vaillancourt's cash bond was set at $60,000. If convicted Vaillancourt could face a $100,000 fine, 40 years in prison or both.

