Oak Creek leaders to discuss rezoning for proposed Buc-ee’s site at Plan Commission meeting

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The city of Oak Creek's Planning Commission will discuss rezoning for the proposed Buc-ee’s site at its meeting this evening.

This is the first step for the site, located at the southwest corner of I-94 and Elm Road. It will be home to a 73,370-square-foot convenience store and fueling plaza, featuring 120 gas pumps, including ethanol-free, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and EV charging stations.

First Buc-ee’s to be built in the state

The store’s anticipated opening in early 2027 will mark a major milestone, as it is expected to be the first Buc-ee’s to be built in the state.

Buc-ee’s, known for its massive convenience stores and iconic offerings, is equally excited about its expansion into Wisconsin, according to a release shared on Thursday.

Stan Beard Jr., Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development, shared, “Buc-ee’s is excited to have the opportunity of adding Oak Creek to our expansion into Wisconsin. We have plan submittals, commission approvals, and final city council decisions to be made before we can put a shovel in the ground, and that process officially begins with the January 28 Plan Commission meeting. The folks of Oak Creek have been a pleasure to work with, and we look forward to partnering with them for many years to come.”

What’s next?

Following the City Plan Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, two public hearings will be held.

The first is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2025, and the second is tentatively set for March 18, 2025, when the Oak Creek Common Council will consider a Future Land Use Map amendment and a rezoning. The Common Council expects to vote on those items that evening.

The Civic Center is located at 8040 S. 6th St., Oak Creek, Wis. 53154.

What does the Plan Commission do?

The Plan Commission is the second most active group in city government, behind the Common Council. Its planning duties and responsibilities, as well as the authority to perform them, are outlined in Chapter 62.23 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

The commission is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations to the Common Council on all rezoning, conditional use permits, and land divisions. The commission receives staff support through the Department of Community Development, according to Oak Creek's website.

