North Side filmmaker cheers Wisconsin's new film program: 'It's gonna be beautiful to see'

Wisconsin has launched a new state film office and tax credit program designed to attract movie, television, and other productions to the state — a move supporters say could bring jobs, tourism dollars, and economic growth to local communities.

The program is straightforward: if a production spends money in Wisconsin — hiring crews, booking hotels, or renting equipment — the state could return a portion of that spending as a rebate. Film Wisconsin will administer $5 million a year in tax credits under the new initiative.

For filmmakers like Ramon Sloan, a North Side Milwaukee native and head of content at Swift Motion Pictures, the incentives are long overdue. Sloan has been making films in Wisconsin for a decade without access to programs like this one.

"I think that this allows for people to dream here," Sloan said.

Sloan said the credits will benefit more than just filmmakers. When productions come to a city, the economic ripple effect extends to hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, and catering businesses.

"It's gonna allow independents the opportunity to shine a little bit better and creatively. Also, you'll be able to get, you know, rebates back for your work," Sloan said.

"It's gonna also help the economy in terms of, you know, tourism, people that's into catering, transportation," Sloan said.

He said the absence of incentives has already cost Wisconsin real opportunities. Sloan recalled conversations with major networks and production companies that ended when he disclosed the state lacked tax incentives.

"I've actually had conversations with production companies and networks like Lifetime and Sony. About some of the projects that I was working on, and the conversation stopped abruptly when I told them we don't have tax incentives," Sloan said.

Sloan said he also sees the program as a way to keep the next generation of Wisconsin filmmakers from leaving the state to pursue their careers elsewhere.

"I'm really excited to see this next generation of filmmakers that's coming into this game that have access to this, you know, it's gonna be beautiful to see what they do with it, to do with something that I didn't have," Sloan said.

When asked about the scale of the program, Sloan said he hopes to see the investment grow, but called the $5 million annual fund a step in the right direction.

"When you want someone to be their best, then they need all of the tools and resources to do that. So I mean from a creative standpoint as a filmmaker. Why wouldn't you have tax incentives?" Sloan said.

Wisconsin joins a growing number of states that have used film incentive programs to attract productions. Movies including "Major League," "Public Enemies," and "Bridesmaids" have previously filmed scenes in Milwaukee.

