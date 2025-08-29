North Milwaukee homeowner receives free electrical upgrades after devastating floods

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – As residents are still dealing with the damage from the record-breaking floods that hit southeast Wisconsin in early August, local electricians urge homeowners to check and replace breaker panels that may be outdated or water-damaged.

Mack McCain is 69 years old and has lived in his Milwaukee home on the north side for 32 years, but he says he wasn’t prepared for a flood to fill his basement.

"Old pictures, certificates, all that stuff I had to throw out," McCain said.

McCain said about 10 inches of sewage water came up through his basement drain, wiping out his washer and dryer, shoes, and irreplaceable photos.

"It just took, took everything away downstairs and the smell was just unbearable, you couldn't, cause of the sewer water coming up through the drain in the basement," said McCain. “Nothing was insured so everything I knew was just a total loss.”

Thankfully, McCain had reached out to Green Homeowners United before the flooding. Since he is over 60 and met income requirements, he qualified for assistance.

“Mack's a great guy first of all, he was easy to work with and he just provided his proof of income for us,” said Dan Fenner, electrical project manager for Green Homeowners United. “I was able to offer him basement wall installation because he's over 60 — the Revitalize Milwaukee was able to be the funder for that.”

Revitalize Milwaukee is a nonprofit that provides critical home repairs to seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities who are low to medium income. They are currently partnering with Green Homeowners United to assist residents impacted by the floods with no-cost or low-cost breaker panel replacements.

“You know, these panels we install all have a lifetime warranty,” Fenner said. “They come with a surge protector that protects all the appliances in the home. It's another layer of defense against electrical surges. It protects your dryers, your furnaces, your air conditioners, your big electrical appliances."

Dated or water-damaged breaker panels can spark fires, cause power loss, and leave homeowners vulnerable during future storms. Fenner said it’s safer to install an updated model and that anyone who is low income may qualify for a new breaker panel.

“Mac is not going to pay at anything. He's not going to pay a dime, which is pretty cool,” Fenner added.

With the help of Fenner's team and Revitalize Milwaukee, McCain will be able to stay in his home — now with a safer basement and upgraded electrical system.

"It's a blessing, total blessing for me because this is something I couldn't afford," said McCain.

For more information on if you may be eligible for a new breaker panel, you can call Green Homeowners United at (414) 604 6450.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip