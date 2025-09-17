MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission is struggling with an overcrowding crisis and asks the community for help.

The shelter is filled with meows, barks and too many animals.

"It breaks our hearts, because we want to give them the best, and we want to do absolutely everything we can for them,” said MADACC community engagement coordinator Kate Hartlund.

Watch: No Room Left: Milwaukee animal shelter overwhelmed by influx of cats and dogs

Milwaukee animal shelter overwhelmed by influx of cats and dogs

Hartlund said the shelter currently has more than 350 cats and nearly 200 dogs in the building.

“We just don't have the space for it,” she said. “People aren't coming in to reclaim their pets. Adoptions have slowed down, intakes have increased. You know, the animals just keep coming.”

On Tuesday, Hunter Heschke found two kittens behind a dumpster while on the job as a garbage truck driver. He already has three animals at home and decided he couldn't keep the kittens, so he gave them to the shelter.

"I wish I could. They're adorable. They're the sweetest little cats ever. I named them Hugs and Kisses,” said Heschke.

As the shelter continues to add more and more animals, they are asking for the community's help.

Pet owners can reclaim their lost pet for just the cost of a rabies vaccine and county license—as required by state law.

Through December 31, 2025, MADACC is running an adoption promotion:

Kittens (4 months & younger): $50 adoption fee

Cats (5 months & older): Fee waived

Dogs (available 1+ weeks after stray hold & ready to go): $50 adoption fee



“Absolutely adopt. I mean, I got two cats five years ago from Humane Society, and they're the best cats in the world," said Heschke.

Whether it's the joy of adopting or the reunion with a lost pet, Hartlund says they want to see every animal find their forever home.

"I can't beg enough. If your animal is here, please come get them. They need you. They need you, and you are where they belong," said Hartlund.

MADACC currently rescues and cares for nearly 13,000 animals each year — more than any other single facility animal shelter in Wisconsin. MADACC provides a central location for owners to find and recover their lost pets at 3839 W. Burnham St. in West Milwaukee. For more information, call (414) 649-8640 or visit the MADACC website at www.madacc.org. MADACC is open to the public 7 days a week.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip