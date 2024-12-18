No more stolen packages: Faisal Bhimani offers safe solution at his Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Porch pirates are a pain all year around but especially during the holiday season. You may have had your packages stolen. I've definitely had mine taken. Well, there is a bit of hope. One well-known business owner and community leader is doing what he can so his neighbors don't have any packages stolen.

The BP and Citgo gas stations on Howard Avenue in Milwaukee are probably more well known for who works there than for getting gas and snacks. Faisal Bhimani had been the longtime owner and is now leasing those two businesses.

For decades he has helped the community with fundraisers and clothing drives. Now, he is doing it again.

“Use my mailing address and get all their packages mailed to me, and just come here with their ID. If it matches with their packages, they can come pick it up for no extra charge," he said.

He wants people to send their packages to the BP gas station, so they aren't sitting on your porch for pirates to steal. The address is 1200 Howard Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53207. He also in conversation with Amazon to get a formal and more permanent locker put up outside the BP too.

Watch: Popular Milwaukee gas station offers safe solution to stolen packages

"So they are going to come out and do the measurements. They are going to come out and do the little survey. And hopefully, they will be able to install one, so that will be a permanent thing, so they can just get it delivered here," he said.

For people like Maryssa Hamm, who just recently had her package stolen, this is good news.

Hamm likes the idea of having a safe place to send it to like Bhimani's BP gas station.

Faisal will accept packages through the New Year. He might even do it a little longer just as long as you reach out to him before doing it.

Along with the package drop off, Bhimani is doing a fundraiser forSt. Francis teacher killed in a car crash and MADACC.

So if you live in the area, ship your packages to the gas station. Or if you don’t, ship them to a trusted friend or where you work. I always send my packages to TMJ4.

