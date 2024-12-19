No charges for 12-year-old in deadly shooting near 51st and Hadley; self-defense cited

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 12-year-old boy who was arrested after fatally shooting someone near 51st and Hadley on Saturday will not face criminal charges.

The Milwaukee County district attorney told TMJ4 on Thursday that the child acted in defense of his mother when he shot a 32-year-old on Dec. 14.

They later died in the hospital.

RELATED:

-Read our previous coverage of this story

Police had said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

The district attorney said the decision not to file charges is final.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip