12-year-old arrested after fatal shooting near 51st and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a 12-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after a deadly shooting near 51st and Hadley in the city's Saint Joseph neighborhood.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. Officers say a 32-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where they later died.
Police say they're investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but that they believe it was the result of an argument.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
