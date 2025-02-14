New video shows MCTS bus crashing into car, tree near Fond du Lac and Center

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video released Friday shows the moment a Milwaukee County Transit bus crashed into a car near Fond du Lac and Center.
It happened the morning of Dec. 17, 2024.
According to MCTS, the bus driver was traveling south on Fond du Lac when the bus "made contact with a vehicle."
The video then shows the bus crashing into a tree, before coming to a stop.
Watch the surveillance video here:
MCTS says the driver and four bus passengers were transported for medical evaluation.
MCTS says two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but it's still unclear how it unfolded.
