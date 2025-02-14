New video shows MCTS bus crashing into car, tree near Fond du Lac and Center

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video released Friday shows the moment a Milwaukee County Transit bus crashed into a car near Fond du Lac and Center.

It happened the morning of Dec. 17, 2024.

According to MCTS, the bus driver was traveling south on Fond du Lac when the bus "made contact with a vehicle."

The video then shows the bus crashing into a tree, before coming to a stop.

Watch the surveillance video here:

New video shows moment MCTS bus crashes into car near Fond du Lac and Center

MCTS says the driver and four bus passengers were transported for medical evaluation.

TMJ4, Brendyn Jones An MCTS bus that hit a tree near Fond du Lac and Center

MCTS says two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but it's still unclear how it unfolded.

TMJ4, Brendyn Jones Two vehicles involved in a crash that also included an MCTS bus

