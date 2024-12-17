Watch Now
MCTS bus and two other vehicles involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Center

A Milwaukee County Transit System Bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.
TMJ4, Brendyn Jones
A Milwaukee County Transit System Bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.

TMJ4's Brendyn Johnson went to the scene to learn what might have caused the crash and captured a few pictures.

Two vehicles involved in a crash that also included an MCTS bus
Two vehicles involved in a crash that also included an MCTS bus

Two passenger vehicles appear to have gotten in a rear-end collision while the MCTS bus ran into a tree.

An MCTS bus that hit a tree near Fond du Lac and Center
An MCTS bus that hit a tree near Fond du Lac and Center

According to MCTS, the driver of the bus was traveling south on Fond du Lac when it "made contact with a vehicle." MCTS says the driver and four bus passengers were taken transported for medical evaluation.

TMJ4 has also reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information about this crash, but have not yet heard back.

