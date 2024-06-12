NEW VIDEO: Rollover crash on I-41 near Appleton Avenue; Sheriff's office investigating as hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — We're getting a look at new video from a violent crash on I-41 near Appleton Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles, with one of the vehicles spinning

out of control, crashing into the median, and then flipping over.

It's unclear what led up to the crash since the moments before the rollover are obscured due to the lights of the vehicles involved.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, which says they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

