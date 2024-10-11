New video from July crash on Marquette's campus linked to road rage shootings

MILWAUKEE — A newly obtained video from the Marquette University Police Department shows the end of a string of road rage incidents in July.

The footage shows 33-year-old Jorge Prado running a stop sign and colliding with another car at 18th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Some of the people in the other car can be seen going to check on Prado. Little did they know, the 33-year-old is accused of two separate road rage shootings just before the crash. Both shootings left three people injured.

Prado was arrested shortly after the crash.

This happened on Sunday, July 14, starting just after 2:30 a.m.

The first shooting happened at N. 2nd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

Rodolfo Franco, his cousin, and their friend were driving after visiting a bar, heading west on Greenfield Avenue. The group told Milwaukee Police another car ran a red light there and almost hit them. They honked the horn at the driver. That’s when Prado started shooting at them.

Selena Franco The truck Rodolfo Franco was in when they were shot at on July 14.

Rodolfo and his friend were hurt. His cousin drove them to a hospital.

"It's scary. I can't even imagine being in that car," said Selena, Rodolfo’s sister, back in July.

Selena Franco Rodolfo Franco

MPD said just a few minutes later, the suspect shot at another passenger on 16th Street.

Court documents showed that the victim told police he was getting a ride home when Prado’s Nissan struck the passenger side of the car he was in. The victim said they followed the Nissan and that Prado pulled over his car at 101 N 16th St. He saw Prado get out of his vehicle and shoot five or six times at them. The victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound on the left side of his back.

Both video surveillance and victim descriptions matched Prado’s Nissan to the other incidents. Court documents also reveal that 6, 9mm casings and a black Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun were discovered in his car.

Prado is facing three counts of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

He remains in jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

