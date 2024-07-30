'HE COULD'VE ENDED UP DEAD': Victim of road rage shooting continues journey to recovery

MILWAUKEE — A split lip, lost teeth and a broken jaw are part of one man's reality after he was shot during an act of road rage earlier this month.

Rodolfo Franco was shot on July 14 at N. 2nd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

It happened while he and two others headed home after a night out. Selena Franco says her brother cannot work for at least a month and a half.

"He's one of those people who try to make sure everyone's ok before himself," Selena told TMJ4 News.

Selena and her brother Rodolfo are two of three siblings. She says they have always been close.

Selena explained that Rodolfo's mouth is wired shut after surgery and that he will need dental implants.

"He doesn't deserve this," Selena stated.

Around 2:37 a.m. on July 14, Rodolfo's cousin drove him and their friend after visiting a bar in the city's Third Ward.

The group told Milwaukee Police that they were traveling west on Greenfield when another car ran a red light. They stopped and honked the horn, and that is when the other driver started shooting at them.

Rodolfo and his friend were hurt. His cousin drove them to a hospital.

"It's scary. I can't even imagine being in that car," Selena said.

Pictures of the victims' car show shattered windows and multiple bullet holes. MPD says surveillance video showed the suspect hit a sign and a pole and then drive partially on the sidewalk before the encounter with the victims.

"You don't think that it's going to be you. You don't think that it's going to be your family," Selena added.

MPD says a few minutes later, the suspect shot at another passenger on 16th Street before crashing near N. 18th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Marquette Police arrested 33-year-old Jorge Prado, who now faces several criminal charges.

"That's what he kept saying you know, for no reason this guy did this," Selena relayed.

Selena hopes sharing her family's story will make people think before turning to violence.

"I think it just shows how careful you have to be especially driving especially being out late. You can't control what these people are doing and it's a scary thing," Selena stated.

Selena created a GoFundMeaccount to help her brother with medical expenses.

MPD data shows 21 non-fatal road rage shootings in 2024. In 2023, there were 39 non-fatal road rage shootings and 1 fatal. In 2022, those numbers were 37 and 5, respectively.

