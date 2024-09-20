NEW VIDEO: Bodycam video released in shooting that injured three Milwaukee Police officers near 91st & Custer

MILWAUKEE — Body camera footage has been released showing the moment a man opened fire on Milwaukee police officers on Sept. 5.

Three officers were injured in the shooting. According to police, the officers were serving a warrant near 91st Street and Custer Avenue for a 35-year-old man wanted on charges of possession of a firearm, domestic violence, and sexual assault. The man was identified as Keith William Jeter.

After attempting to communicate with the Jeter, police say he fired at the officers. Four officers returned fire. Three of them sustained minor injuries. Jeter was also injured, treated at a hospital, and later arrested.

Investigators counted 254 bullet holes and strikes inside the building.

The officers were placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure. Nearly a week later, Jeter was charged in connection with the shooting.

He faces the following charges:



Four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

One count of felony bail jumping

If convicted, Jeter could face up to 321 years in prison and fines of up to $110,000.

Warning: The video contains graphic content and may include foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.

His bail is set at $1 million.

According to court records, he is scheduled to be in court on October 9 for a hearing.

