'It's destroyed'; Roommate shares photos of bullet holes and broken glass inside apartment after shooting

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee Police officers were hurt in a shooting near 91st Street and Custer Avenue on Thursday.

According to police, the officers were serving a warrant for a 35-year-old man wanted on charges of possession of a firearm, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

The roommate of the suspect came home from work to a destroyed apartment.

He said he was at work when someone sent him a TMJ4 article about the police presence. His first thought was "I'm like I'm hoping it wasn't him. I'm praying it wasn't him."

The roommate who wants to remain anonymous said their apartment looked like a “tornado” came through.

Watch: 'It's destroyed': Man shares photos of bullet-riddled apartment after shootout

Roommate shares photos of bullet holes and broken glass inside apartment after shooting

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked him what his first thought was when he walked inside his apartment. He replied, “like what the hell.”

He shared these photos from inside the apartment after the violent gunfire exchange.

"Destroyed. Glass everywhere. My room is full of glass. Bullet holes. I went to the bathroom, there is blood on the floor,” he explained.

Lee asked the roommate about the suspect’s warrant. He replied "I didn't know that. That makes me feel betrayed because that's like part of your life that I wasn't privy to."

He feels betrayed, but thankful he wasn't home.

"I feel gracious. I feel lucky. I feel like God was on my side today,” he said.

The suspect was injured and is in the hospital. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

The Milwaukee Police Department's homicide unit will be investigating the shooting. Video related to the incident will be released in accordance with standard operating procedure.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

