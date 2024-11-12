New police body camera reveals what led up to crash involving Bucks player Andre Jackson

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — We're getting a new look at the aftermath and what led up to a car crash involving Milwaukee Bucks player Andre Jackson Jr.

Milwaukee Police released body and dash camera footage Tuesday morning that tell the story of other people involved.It happened last month when Jackson said he was coming back from practice.

"[We were] driving westbound. Where his car is at, we, right before that we noticed that he was about to hit us. He was flying around this corner, probably going 60 mph. He was going way too fast, flew around," another driver involved in the crash said.

Two women, who were in the same car, were hit by the Bucks second-year player and said the whole thing happened in a matter of seconds.

"I don't know if it was when he saw us, I don't know what he was doing, but he swerved as hard as he could," the passenger explained to the police officer.

"And when we saw him swerve, I slammed and he barely nicked," the driver said.

"It was absolutely shocking," the passenger added.

"He was going way, way, way, way too fast," the driver said.

"In one different move, we would have died," the passenger continued to the police officer.

Luckily, the women walked away with minimal damage and no injuries. However, for Jackson, the damage is substantial and the story is different.

Here's Jackson's dialogue with the police officer doing the crash report we saw on police body camera footage:

Jackson: "When I had took this corner..."

Officer: "So you were going, you were going this way?"

Jackson: "I was going this way."

Officer: "Going this way?"

Jackson: "The back end had came out and the car was coming this way, and I had tried to go back into my lane, but the car has like emergency, it's like a, it has a lot of tech to it. So, like it avoided the accident basically. The car spun out on me and avoided the accident."

Jackson told the officer the rims on his car allow him to take wide turns and there's technology which made his wheels lock and spin out, despite his speed.

Officer: "How fast do you think you were going?"

Jackson: "I was going about 30, cause this is what, 20?"

Officer: "People are doing 30 mph. When you're turning right, cars aren't going to be spinning out, right? They're not gonna spin out if..."

Jackson: "This is a different type of car though, it really is."

After multiple field sobriety tests, Jackson was eventually let go and cited for speeding in the crash.

We reached out to Jackson and the two women involved in the crash, but never heard back.

