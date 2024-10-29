Bucks player Andre Jackson Jr. cited for speeding in crash on Yankee Hill

Bucks player Andre Jackson, Jr. was cited for speeding in a crash on Yankee Hill over the weekend.

Jackson hit another car before running into an apartment building at the corner of N. Jackson and E. State Street. Bucks officials say Jackson was coming from a morning workout.

A crash report indicates Jackson was using "unreasonable and imprudent speed."

Watch: Bucks player involved in crash on Yankee Hill.

Bucks player involved in car crash on Yankee Hill Saturday evening, no injuries

Initially, a spokesperson for the Bucks said Jackson was involved in a "single-vehicle crash."

The Journal-Sentinel says that Bucks spokesman Barry Baum updated the team's statement, saying, "Since our initial comment on the accident we have become aware of additional information from the police report that stated it was a two-car accident. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip