Bucks player involved in car crash on Yankee Hill Saturday evening, no injuries

Bucks player involved in car crash with apartment
Clarie Karr
Bucks' Andre Jackson Jr. was involved in a car accident Saturday.
MILWAUKEE — Andre Jackson Jr., a guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, was involved in a car crash on Yankee Hill in Milwaukee Saturday.

Jackson was the only person in the car and crashed into the side of an apartment building off of N. Van Buren St. and E. State St. after the team's morning workout, according to a Bucks spokesperson.

There were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department

Jackson will play in tomorrow's game in New York, according to the Bucks.

