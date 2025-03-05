New MPS superintendent Brenda Cassellius set to make more than $300,000 a year

MILWAUKEE — New Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius will make more than $300,000 a year plus benefits under a contract approved Tuesday by the Milwaukee School Board.

Cassellius will earn $320,000 per year in her new position, plus a transitional salary of $80,000 for work performed from March 15 through June 30, before her first annual contract year officially begins on July 1.

Watch: New MPS superintendent will officially begin her work on March 15:

New MPS superintendent contract to start earlier than expected

The new superintendent will also earn 25 paid vacation days, 15 sick leave days, and 4 personal days per year.

In addition, Cassellius will receive $33,000 annually in a 403(b) retirement plan, as long as she is employed as superintendent for the entire fiscal year.

The position also comes with life, disability, dental, health, pension, and other standard benefits offered to MPS employees.

On Tuesday, we found out that Cassellius' contract was supposed to begin on July 1, but she will start earlier on March 15. The MPS Board of School Directors approved the contract Tuesday night.

TMJ4's Megan Lee asked Cassellius if she thought she would start this position so early.

"I did not, no. But I am willing and able and ready to roll up my sleeves and get started with the board and the full community," she said.

After a year of turmoil for the district, Lee asked Cassellius how she plans to turn the district around.

"Bring some hope and start planning. Listen to our parents and our students and our teachers and our principals about what they want to see happen for the next coming school year," Cassellius said.

