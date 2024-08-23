New food at Bayshore! Mallards Restaurant & Lounge is moving in

MILWAUKEE — Soon, you will have another restaurant option to choose from at Bayshore.

Mallards Restaurant & Lounge is coming to Bayshore in Winter 2025, offering seafood, Cajun, and American cuisine.

Mallards will open in a 9,313-square-foot restaurant space with an outdoor patio at 5689 N. Bayshore Drive, next to The Yard.

The family-owned restaurant currently has one location in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and four in Minnesota.

“Our family has Wisconsin ties so having the opportunity to deepen those and expand our concept to other areas of the state was always our dream,” said David and Gail Suddath, Owners of Mallards Restaurant. “Community is important to us and we can’t wait to bring something new, and delicious to the North Shore.”

The Suddath family moved from Kansas City to Minnesota, where they opened the first Mallards location in 2013 along the St. Croix River.

Mallards aims to maintain Southern hospitality and offer upscale food with a casual vibe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Mallards to BAYSHORE and the surrounding North Shore,” said Mary Mokwa, Bayshore senior general manager. “The menu is unique to the area and Mallards’ warm and welcoming ambiance is a great fit for the community.”

Some popular menu items include lobster rolls, jambalaya, surf & turf, blackened fish tacos, pecan-crusted walleye, and homemade key lime pie.

They also serve wine, tap beer, and craft cocktails.

For more information and menu details, head to the Mallards website.

