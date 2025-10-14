New Berlin bars celebrate as Brewers take on Dodgers in NLCS

NEW BERLIN — The sweet sound of fans cheering filled New Berlin bars Monday night as the Brewers took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

"It feels like kinda a revenge story to be back where we were in 2018," Natty Oaks employee, Garrett Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy was happy to see the bar buzzing on what would typically be a quiet Monday evening.

"It makes a not-so-fun shift a little bit more fun," he said.

Hundreds of people took the Natty Oaks shuttle to the game Monday evening, creating a lively atmosphere at the popular New Berlin establishment.

"I could barely find a spot at the bar. Everyone was in and out. Trying to get drinks to get on the shuttle. It was fun," Brewers fan Ricardo Guerrero said.

While many fans headed to the ballpark, others stayed back to watch the Crew in the comfort of their favorite bars.

Pomeroy is already looking ahead to what could be the ultimate prize.

"I've been just trying to save up. I'm just planning for the World Series. I'm trying to go to one of those games," he said.

Fans like Christian Klemmer at Matty's Bar and Grille think that possibility is within reach.

"The way the brewers played against the Dodgers earlier this season, I think we got this," Klemmer said.

Klemmer was content sipping a beer at Matty's while watching the Brew Crew advance through the playoffs on the big screen.

"Ya know this is what we have hoped for, what we have looked for all season," he said.

You can feel the excitement from fans as they celebrate the playoff run.

"It's fricken awesome. It's absolutely awesome," Klemmer said.

