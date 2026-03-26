A major legal showdown is unfolding in Milwaukee as tenant advocates and the City Attorney take direct aim at a corporate landlord accused of putting hundreds of residents at risk.

TMJ4 Milwaukee is taking legal action against a corporate landlord over unsafe living conditions. The city hopes to take control of the properties if repairs aren't made

Common Ground, Tenants United, and City Attorney Evan Goyke announced a lawsuit Thursday against Highgrove Holdings LLC and its owner, David Tomblin. The lawsuit asks a Circuit Court judge to appoint a third-party receiver to manage Tomblin’s properties if hundreds of documented nuisance conditions are not fixed within 60 days, effectively stripping Tomblin of his portfolio.

Highgrove owns 263 properties with 425 units, with 99% located on Milwaukee’s North Side. Approximately 40% of the properties are boarded up.

Watch: Neighbors voice concerns as Milwaukee files lawsuit against corporate landlord over unsafe conditions

Neighbors voice concerns as Milwaukee files lawsuit against corporate landlord

Tenants report living with collapsing ceilings, mold, no heat, and long-term neglect.

"They don't wanna come to us right away... but they want rent after rent... but they don't wanna come fix anything for us... and it's been kind of hard," tenant Tyasia said.

Tenant Tyasia Tenant Tyasia

"Even when we do reach out they dont reach out right away, you have to hound them to get them to come fix your things," Tyasia said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee sues corporate landlord over unsafe conditions at properties

"I love this home... I just wish he could just fix it better... and just have better communication with us," Tyasia said.

According to Common Ground, Tenant Ebony Martin said her ceiling fell on her last August during a heavy storm, resulting in a concussion. Martin said Tomblin told her she was not an immediate priority, and more than three months later, the patched ceiling still leaks.

According to Common Ground, tenant Deshawn Harris said she does laundry in her bathtub because Highgrove refused to provide a washer and dryer. For the past two months, Harris has used a bucket to carry water from her kitchen 10 to 15 times to fill the tub because the bathroom knobs do not work.

TMJ4 Common Ground, Tenants United, and City Attorney Evan Goyke announced a lawsuit Thursday against Highgrove Holdings LLC and its owner, David Tomblin.

Another tenant Samantha Gamble said multiple rooms in her unit have gaping holes or buckling ceilings where water pours down when it rains. Gamble said her heating vents are busted, her blinds are broken, and her bathroom has mold.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for decades are also speaking out. Denise Everett has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years.

"You don't know what to do... you don't know who to call... you don't know how you could really help somebody," Everett said.

TMJ4 Denise Everett has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years.

"How can you keep buying houses if you're not taking care of two or three of them, why is he allowed to do that and not take care of his buildings?" Everett said.

"I'll be honest with you... it's depressing... sometimes I don't leave the house because... it's just depressing," Darryl Salley said.

TMJ4 Neighbor Darryl Salley

"I'm happy about it... I'd like to see that they're gonna actually do something...and stick to it," Salley said.

Tomblin, who recently moved to Washington state, is backed by private equity investors and utilizes the Opportunity Zones program. He is currently facing lawsuits from 35 of his investors alleging fraud, as well as an $8.5 million lawsuit from US Bank. TMJ4 reached out to Tomblin, but he says they have no comment until they review the lawsuit.

According to Common Ground, as of Feb. 24, 2026, Tomblin owes $652,745 in delinquent taxes across 69 properties. They say he is also the top landlord in Milwaukee for lead abatement orders by the Health Department.

Advocates say this case could become a turning point in Milwaukee’s fight against negligent landlords tied to out-of-state ownership, testing whether the city can effectively take control of problem properties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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