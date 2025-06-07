MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting outside a grocery store in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near Stark Foods II at 46th and Hampton. The fatal victim has not been identified at this time.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the victims include a 23-year-old man who died at the scene, a 27-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man who were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I want to say 7-8 shots happened and then people started running out of the store," said a witness who asked to remain anonymous.

The witness was just half a block away when he heard the gunshots.

"It's scary because when you're looking at stuff like that you don't know where the shots are going," he said.

Tracey Dent, who is friends with the owner of Stark Foods II, spoke with her after the incident.

"She said that there was some shooting. They were shooting outside and one of the people that got shot, they brought them inside to try to save his life and wound up dying inside her office," Dent said.

Milwaukee Police confirmed one person died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries.

According to witnesses, people scattered in both directions once the shots rang out, including an injured person who ran toward a nearby apartment building.

"We had one lady that walked over to the apartment building that was with her little girl and she was shot in the leg," the anonymous witness said.

Check out: Neighbors outraged after quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt near Milwaukee stores

Neighbors outraged after quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt near Milwaukee stores

The violence has upset neighbors like Brian Sylvas, who visits the grocery store daily.

"It's dangerous out there, you know? You just have to watch out. You never know where violence is going to come from." Sylvas said.

The shooting happened just minutes apart from another shooting near 69th and Hampton where one person died and another sustain nonfatal gunshot injuries.

"I’m pretty sure, I’m like a lot of Milwaukeeans. They’re terrified. They’re scared. They’re scared to come outside," said Dent.

This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

"We need to start teaching people in neighborhoods, especially in high crime neighborhoods about de-escalation. Let’s diffuse the situation before it gets to that point that you want to use weapons or you want to cause violence and harm," said Dent.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip