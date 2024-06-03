Neighbors heartbroken after three-year-old shot in Milwaukee; rushed to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old is being treated in the hospital after they were shot Sunday evening.

Milwaukee Police said the child was shot shortly after 6:00 p.m. on the 9100 block of W. Congress St. and taken to a hospital.

A neighbor, Karisa Thomas, was home and rushed outside to see what happened. She told TMJ4 that the police said the victim was a little boy.

“They were in the back. A little gathering and I guess a little boy got ahold of a gun and shot themself. The mom went ballistic and tried to get her son to hospital,” Thomas explained.

Other neighbors said they didn’t hear any gunshots, but were shocked to see their home blocked off with crime scene tape.

“It’s pretty peaceful. Kids come out and play,” Jasmyne Houston-Carter, a neighbor, said as she came home Sunday. She has three young children of her own.

“It’s heartbreaking because kids don’t even have a chance. I have three children of my own who come outside and play. It’s heartbreaking.”

This is the third shooting involving a child just this week in Milwaukee.

A 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed early Friday morning.

Also on Sunday night, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the 3800 block of W. Meinecke Avenue, according to Milwaukee Police. They arrived at a local hospital, where, despite life-saving measures, they died.

Neighbors at 91st and Congress said they are sick of the violence, especially with the youth.

“It makes me think about my kids. Just to be aware about having guns around children,” Thomas said.

Police said they have not made any arrests in the case of the three-year-old but do know who they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-tips, or P3 Tips.

