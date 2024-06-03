A 16-year-old died in a shooting Sunday evening in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old died in a shooting Sunday evening that occurred on the 3800 block of W. Meinecke Ave.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the shooting that took place just before 6:30 p.m. The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim died at the hospital despite the life-saving measures of the paramedics and medical staff.

MPD is investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at (414) 935-7360, or can anonymously give information through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

