10-year-old shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side.

MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old is dead after being shot early Friday morning near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m.

Circumstances on what led to the child being shot have not been released. Police say they are searching for 'unknown suspects.'

A person on scene spoke with TMJ4 and said the family is asking for privacy.

A tow truck was also seen taking a car away from the scene. TMJ4 has been told the car is related to the shooting investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Homicide Database, 11% of homicide victims in 2023 were between 10 and 17 years old. Already in 2024, 12% of homicide victims are in that age range.



