Neighbors heartbroken after more body parts found along South Milwaukee shoreline

MILWAUKEE — Investigators confirmed more remains of 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said someone walking on the beach found a torso and arm.

Neighbors said investigators searched all over the remote shoreline of Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee got access to a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage. The video shows investigators gathering by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiners van just up a hill from the beach.

"It's yards from my front door,” neighbor, Angela Buchanan said.

Buchanan is heartbroken after hearing the body parts belong to Robinson.

"This is not something anybody should go through, especially a young girl,” Buchanan explained.

Buchanan was on the beach the evening before walking her dog. "It just kind of makes me like scared to kind of want to come down here with my dog. Ya know and do what we do every day because am I going to come down here and be the next one that's going to find more body parts,” she explained.

Buchanan’s neighbor Gail, who didn't want to be on camera, said the beach is her escape.

Lee asked Gail, “Is this disturbing to you?” Gail said, “Honey the whole world is disturbing right now."

Gail had tears in her eyes as she talked about Robinson’s life which was cut too short.

"Oh my God my heart breaks for her. If I would have found those, I would have been devastated. I can't even imagine what their family feels like. My heart is going to cry for this…It's really…it’s got to stop."

Something that won't stop is the search for Robinson’s body. Gail joined the family along the shoreline Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they are taking a sonar boat out on the lake to look for more body parts on Friday, April 19.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip